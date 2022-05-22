11-year-old B.C. girl continues seven decade family bowling dynasty

Send this page to someone via email

For 70 years, four generations of the Bull family have competed nationally in 10 pin bowling, but there were concerns that reign was about to end, until 11-year-old Cally stepped into the lanes.

Cally qualified for nationals this year, after winning the only competitive tournament she’s ever entered.

“Everyone in my division was scared,” she told Global News.

It all started with her great-grandfather, Robert who first launched the dynasty.

Then Cally’s Grandfather, Doug, bowled in the Commonwealth games and her father, Dan, a former Team Canada Member, followed up with four trips to the national championships.

“I just wanted to be like my dad, I saw how much fun he was having,” she said.

The youngest Bull was never really into sport, until she came across some of her father’s memorabilia.

“A couple of years ago she said she wanted to try bowling after seeing some of my stuff laying around the house,” explained Dan.

However, no one is taking much credit for passing down their skills, and believe whatever Cally is doing seems to be working.

“I’m concentrating on throwing the ball down the middle, to the middle arrow,” said Cally.

Leagues at Langford Lanes are hoping a new generation will pick up the game, which is becoming more popular these days.

The show “How We Roll” is a true story about a pro bowler’s return to prominence, a humorous look at life on the lanes.

“You see a lot more stuff on TV now,” said Cally. “It’s definitely coming back.”

It’s possible Cally could lead a youth movement, while building up her talent to take down the other members of the Bull dynasty in head to head competition — but they might need a little more practice at this point.

“I’m an old man. It’s not good,” said Dan.

“I don’t think the 3 of us can bend anymore.”

