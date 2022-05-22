Cochrane man charged after striking police officer with car at checkstop

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Cochrane man has been charged after striking a police officer with his car at a checkstop on Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened on March 20, at approximately 11:50 p.m., when officers from Cochrane RCMP Traffic Services were conducting a checkstop on Glenbow Drive in Cochrane, Alta.

A vehicle pulled into the checkstop and an officer began speaking with the driver when the driver accelerated, hitting the officer and fleeing the scene, police said in a news release on Sunday.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

“A second officer had to jump out of the way to also avoid being struck,” police added.

The vehicle was seen entering the Sunset neighbourhood and officers from Cochrane and Stoney Nakoda RCMP assisted in searching the area, RCMP said. The suspect driver was located and arrested “within minutes.”

William Richard Kinning is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and failing to stop while being pursued by police.

Kinning is also facing the following charges: Operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner causing bodily harm; Operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg.

Kinning was released after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on May 31.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with dash camera footage between May 20 at 11:45 p.m., and May 21 at 12:10 a.m., in the area from Glenbow Drive, Highway 22 and Highway 1A to the Sunset neighbourhood, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP is also reminding drivers there will be an increased police presence throughout the long weekend to ensure the public “make it home safely.”