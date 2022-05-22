Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Runners hit the streets in Halifax as Blue Nose Marathon returns to Victoria Day weekend

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Royal LePage signs on to be title sponsor of Blue Nose Full Marathon' Royal LePage signs on to be title sponsor of Blue Nose Full Marathon
We talk with Matt Honsberger, Royal LePage Atlantic President, to talk more about their new partnership with the Bluenose Marathon. – Apr 13, 2022

More than 6,000 runners took part in the Blue Nose Marathon race weekend in Halifax, much to the delight of participants and organizers.

COVID-19 restrictions had cancelled the 2020 event and forced the rescheduling of the 2021 races.

“It’s been four years since the event has taken place on Victoria Day weekend. It’s also been about four years since we’ve sent all our races to Dartmouth, so really happy to be back to Dartmouth,” said Sherri Robbins, the marathon’s executive director.

“There’s a lot of pent-up energy.”

Read more: ‘It’s very electrifying’ - Mi’kmaw runner makes N.S. community proud at Boston Marathon

Participants on Sunday took part in the youth run, a relay and the full marathon.

Story continues below advertisement

For Dennis Mbelenzi, who won the GoodLife Fitness 10KM race, the atmosphere was most memorable.

“The fans. It’s a whole lot of them out there, very supportive, the cheering,” he said.

Trending Stories

Fellow 10KM runner Morgan Hawkes also felt the support of the crowd.

“Having all the people cheering and there was rarely a moment where you didn’t have someone pushing you along the way,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Local firefighter running Bluenose Marathon in full gear' Local firefighter running Bluenose Marathon in full gear
Local firefighter running Bluenose Marathon in full gear – Oct 23, 2020

More than 1,000 volunteers, including members from Halifax Regional Police, Halifax Transit and St. John Ambulance, helped guide the runners safely and efficiently through the streets.

“When you come out to events like this, it’s really nice to have that community support and see people again who you haven’t seen in a while, and be able to push yourself,” said Hawkes.

Story continues below advertisement

Paula James, who was the first woman to finish the 10KM, called the event an “inclusive community.”

“Every ability, every age, every gender, everyone is welcome,” James said.

“You’ll always have someone to run with, and you’ll always have someone to cheer you on.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Blue Nose marathon tagHalifax Blue Nose Marathon tagHalifax Marathon tag2022 Blue Nose Marathon tagBlue Nose runners taghalifax race tagHalifax runners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers