Runners hit the streets in Halifax as Blue Nose Marathon returns to Victoria Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

More than 6,000 runners took part in the Blue Nose Marathon race weekend in Halifax, much to the delight of participants and organizers.

COVID-19 restrictions had cancelled the 2020 event and forced the rescheduling of the 2021 races.

“It’s been four years since the event has taken place on Victoria Day weekend. It’s also been about four years since we’ve sent all our races to Dartmouth, so really happy to be back to Dartmouth,” said Sherri Robbins, the marathon’s executive director.

“There’s a lot of pent-up energy.”

Participants on Sunday took part in the youth run, a relay and the full marathon.

Story continues below advertisement

For Dennis Mbelenzi, who won the GoodLife Fitness 10KM race, the atmosphere was most memorable.

“The fans. It’s a whole lot of them out there, very supportive, the cheering,” he said.

Fellow 10KM runner Morgan Hawkes also felt the support of the crowd.

“Having all the people cheering and there was rarely a moment where you didn’t have someone pushing you along the way,” she said.

5:37 Local firefighter running Bluenose Marathon in full gear Local firefighter running Bluenose Marathon in full gear – Oct 23, 2020

More than 1,000 volunteers, including members from Halifax Regional Police, Halifax Transit and St. John Ambulance, helped guide the runners safely and efficiently through the streets.

“When you come out to events like this, it’s really nice to have that community support and see people again who you haven’t seen in a while, and be able to push yourself,” said Hawkes.

Story continues below advertisement

Paula James, who was the first woman to finish the 10KM, called the event an “inclusive community.”

“Every ability, every age, every gender, everyone is welcome,” James said.

“You’ll always have someone to run with, and you’ll always have someone to cheer you on.”