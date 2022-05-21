Menu

Crime

Three hospitalized after ‘serious police incident’ in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 7:49 pm
Vancouver police investigate what they described as a "serious police incident" on 41st Avenue on Sat. May 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver police investigate what they described as a "serious police incident" on 41st Avenue on Sat. May 21, 2022. Three people were hospitalized. Global News

Three people have been hospitalized after a “serious police incident” in Vancouver on Saturday morning that shut down local traffic for several hours.

Police roped off eastbound lanes on 41st Avenue between Inverness and Sherbrooke streets and cordoned off several houses in the neighbourhood, tweeting the closure around 8 a.m.

Investigators could be seen Saturday morning marking evidence outside the homes, including what appeared to be a large blood stain on the sidewalk.

Read more: Vancouver police investigate possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown

In an emailed statement to Global News, BC Emergency Health Services confirmed four ambulances attended a 1200-block residence of 41st Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Three patients were brought to the hospital.

In a news conference that afternoon, Const. Tania Visintin said she could not provide any details beyond the fact that a “serious police incident” had taken place.

The streets in the area reopened around 2:40 p.m.

