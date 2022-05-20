2 sections of KVR Trail temporarily closed because of safety concerns: RDOS

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says a section of the KVR Trail west of Princeton is closed because of safety concerns.

According to the regional district, the section of trail between Tulameen and Princeton is closed to all users.

The trail is also closed from the north end of Otter Lake, which is just north of Tulameen, to the Coquihalla Highway.

“Areas impacted by the closures are considered dangerous with unstable trail conditions, washouts, landslides, and failed infrastructure,” said the RDOS.

View image in full screen A map showing the closure of the KVR Trail between Tulameen and Princeton. RDOS

However, the trail is open between Tulameen and the north end of Otter Lake, except to horses.

“The equestrian exemption is due to the condition of the trestle at Otter Lake in Tulameen,” said the RDOS. “There is a pre-existing issue with the trestle structure.”

