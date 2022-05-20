Menu

Canada

2 sections of KVR Trail temporarily closed because of safety concerns: RDOS

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 8:18 pm
According to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the section of the KVR Trail between Tulameen and Princeton is closed to all users.
According to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the section of the KVR Trail between Tulameen and Princeton is closed to all users. RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says a section of the KVR Trail west of Princeton is closed because of safety concerns.

According to the regional district, the section of trail between Tulameen and Princeton is closed to all users.

Read more: KVR Trail undergoes improvements to segments along 16-km section in Central Okanagan

The trail is also closed from the north end of Otter Lake, which is just north of Tulameen, to the Coquihalla Highway.

“Areas impacted by the closures are considered dangerous with unstable trail conditions, washouts, landslides, and failed infrastructure,” said the RDOS.

A map showing the closure of the KVR Trail between Tulameen and Princeton.
A map showing the closure of the KVR Trail between Tulameen and Princeton. RDOS

However, the trail is open between Tulameen and the north end of Otter Lake, except to horses.

“The equestrian exemption is due to the condition of the trestle at Otter Lake in Tulameen,” said the RDOS. “There is a pre-existing issue with the trestle structure.”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Rail Trail e-bike rules drive up controversy' Okanagan Rail Trail e-bike rules drive up controversy
Okanagan Rail Trail e-bike rules drive up controversy – May 10, 2022
