KVR Trail undergoes improvements to segments along 16-km section in Central Okanagan

A popular section of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in the Central Okanagan has undergone appreciable improvements.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association (TOTA) says around 20 segments of a 16-kilometre section between Bellevue Trestle, above Kelowna, and Chute Lake underwent needed enhancements.

The improvements included raising the trail surface of selected sections that saw annual flooding and pouring more aggregate on repaired bases to create a rideable trail tread that will also prevent drainage issues.

Involved in improving the trail were TOTA, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.

TOTA said altogether, approximately 20 segments totalling three kilometres were repaired.

“These improvements are necessary to enhance the overall user experience along the KVR,” said TOTA, adding it’s working with area partners to evaluate future areas of need to develop a world-class cycling experience in the region.

“The KVR is a remote trail that has ongoing maintenance challenges,” said TOTA, “and users should prepare accordingly for differing trail conditions dependent on the season.”

More information about the KVR Trail can be found on the B.C. Trails website.

