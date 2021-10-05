Menu

Canada

KVR Trail undergoes improvements to segments along 16-km section in Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 4:05 pm
A view of the KVR Trail before and after trail improvements. Around 20 segments of a 16-kilometre section between Bellevue Trestle, above Kelowna, and Chute Lake underwent needed enhancements.
A view of the KVR Trail before and after trail improvements. Around 20 segments of a 16-kilometre section between Bellevue Trestle, above Kelowna, and Chute Lake underwent needed enhancements. Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association

A popular section of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in the Central Okanagan has undergone appreciable improvements.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association (TOTA) says around 20 segments of a 16-kilometre section between Bellevue Trestle, above Kelowna, and Chute Lake underwent needed enhancements.

The improvements included raising the trail surface of selected sections that saw annual flooding and pouring more aggregate on repaired bases to create a rideable trail tread that will also prevent drainage issues.

Involved in improving the trail were TOTA, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.

TOTA said altogether, approximately 20 segments totalling three kilometres were repaired.

“These improvements are necessary to enhance the overall user experience along the KVR,” said TOTA, adding it’s working with area partners to evaluate future areas of need to develop a world-class cycling experience in the region.

“The KVR is a remote trail that has ongoing maintenance challenges,” said TOTA, “and users should prepare accordingly for differing trail conditions dependent on the season.”

More information about the KVR Trail can be found on the B.C. Trails website.

Click to play video: 'TOTA KVR Master Plan' TOTA KVR Master Plan
TOTA KVR Master Plan – Jul 9, 2018
