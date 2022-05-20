Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse among King Clancy Trophy finalists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2022 6:03 pm
Nurse View image in full screen
NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Darnell Nurse at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is among the finalists for this season’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is given out annually by the NHL who “best exemplifies leadership qualities” and has made a humanitarian contribution in his community.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter among finalists for Jack Adams Award

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf and New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban are the other finalists.

Nurse is an ambassador for Free Play for Kids, which provides opportunities to participate in sports to children from marginalized communities, and Right To Play, which aims to empower kids through sports.

READ MORE: Free Play for Kids program gifted outdoor rink in Edmonton

Click to play video: 'Free Play for Kids program gifted outdoor rink at Edmonton community league' Free Play for Kids program gifted outdoor rink at Edmonton community league
Story continues below advertisement

In 2021, he created of the Darnell Nurse Excellence Scholarship in partnership with St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School — his alma mater in Hamilton — to award two scholarships each year to students pursuing post-secondary goals.

Trending Stories

Getzlaf, who retired at the end of the season spent his entire 17-year career in Anaheim, serving as the Ducks’ captain for each of the past 12 seasons. He helped create the Anaheim Ducks Learn to Play program, which offers first-time hockey players the chance to get on the ice — and receive equipment — for free.

Subban, a King Clancy Trophy finalist for a third straight season and fourth time overall, made a $10-million pledge to the Montreal Children’s Hospital in 2015 — the largest ever by a Canadian athlete.

READ MORE: P.K. Subban donates $10M over 7 years to Montreal Children’s Hospital

He made a $1-million gift in March for “Le SPOT,” the hospital’s new mental health clinic, and donations for Ukrainian cancer patients who have been uprooted due to their country’s war with Russia.

Click to play video: 'P.K. Subban charity work honoured by Governor General' P.K. Subban charity work honoured by Governor General
P.K. Subban charity work honoured by Governor General – Mar 1, 2017

The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be revealed sometime during the conference finals and Stanley Cup final.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagNational Hockey League tagMontreal Children's Hospital tagNHL Hockey tagDarnell Nurse tagP.K. Subban tagNHL Awards tagRyan Getzlaf tagRight To Play tagFree Play For Kids tagKing Clancy Memorial Trophy tagLe Spot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers