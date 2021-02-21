Free Play for Kids program gifted outdoor rink in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta organization that gives kids a chance to play sports at no cost has been gifted an outdoor rink in Edmonton.

“This is the first time in Free Play [for Kids] history that we’ve been able to get the kids on the ice thanks to the [Edmonton] Oilers Community Foundation and the Scotiabank Hockey Club,” coach Sadie Reid said.

IT HAPPENED! Free Play for Kids has an outdoor rink!

Made possible by: @Oil_Foundation and ScotiaBank Hockey Club!

For the rest of the winter season, our kiddos and Jr. Leaders will be able to learn hockey on ice! 🙏#YEGCARES #freeplayforkids #safespaceforkids #oilers pic.twitter.com/zU0LOQZgNJ — Free Play for Kids / Free Footie (@freeplayforkids) February 18, 2021

The rink is at the Homesteader Community League and it was built in just over a week.

Free Play for Kids rink at the Homesteader Community League. Eric Beck / Global News

“Seeing the kids, the smiles on their faces when they touch the ice — it’s all worth it,” Reid said.

“Some of them have never even seen the ice before, so just giving them the chance to go for a skate and see the atmosphere and explain what all the marks mean on the boards — it’s really cool.”

The kids were also supplied with hockey equipment.

“Go through the process of having them put on their skates and try all their equipment on — then kind of coming out and plopping on ice for the first time — it was so cool,” Reid explained.

The @freeplayforkids program is a local initiative that helps kids, many who are new Canadians, Indigenous & vulnerable youth, experience the joy of hockey! With support from @Oil_Foundation, they were able to open an outdoor rink & start an on-ice program. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 13, 2021

Reid added that after a difficult year, having a space like the outdoor rink is important. To not only get outdoors but help find connections again.

“It’s not just about sport at the end of the day,” she said.

“We want to give them the space to be able to express themselves, to learn to feel safe, to kind of challenge themselves outside of their comfort zone.”