Crime

Brampton man, 21, charged in connection with sex trafficking investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 1:25 pm
Officers said on May 18, 21-year-old Muhammad Shayan Haque from Brampton was arrested. Peel Police / Handout

A 21-year-old Brampton man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the sex-trafficking of a youth in the Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in early May, officers were called to a hotel in Mississauga and located an underaged female who was being trafficked in the sex trade by a suspect.

Police allege the suspect was exercising control over the victim’s life and “profited financially from it.”

Officers said on May 18, 21-year-old Muhammad Shayan Haque from Brampton was arrested.

Police said he has been charged with householder permitting prohibited sexual activity and exercising control, direction or influence.

Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing in Brampton on May 18.

Police believe there may be additional alleged victims, particularly in the Cambridge and Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information, or who may be a victim, is urged to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3555.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

