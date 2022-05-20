Menu

Crime

Toronto man, 48, charged in connection with sexual assault of teen: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 12:54 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said in November 2021, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Kipling Avenue and Westhumber Boulevard area.

Police said a man boarded a TTC bus and allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Officers said on May 11, 48-year-old Carlos Ortiz from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

