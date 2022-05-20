Toronto man, 48, charged in connection with sexual assault of teen: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said in November 2021, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Kipling Avenue and Westhumber Boulevard area.

Police said a man boarded a TTC bus and allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Officers said on May 11, 48-year-old Carlos Ortiz from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

