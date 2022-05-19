Man, 30, arrested in connection with Brampton carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking in Brampton, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on May 14, at 9:30 a.m., a victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive area.

Police said while the victim was pumping gas, a suspect attempted to steal the vehicle but was “unsuccessful as the keys were not in the vehicle at the time.”

Police said the suspect then left the scene “without incident.”

Around 20 minutes later, police said the same suspect approached another vehicle at the same location.

“The suspect encouraged the victim to exit their vehicle to look at something at the rear of their vehicle,” the release reads.

Police said once the victim exited the vehicle, the suspect entered and tried to leave.

“The victim tried to intervene but was pushed to the ground,” the release reads.

Officers said the victim suffered “minor injuries.”

According to police, the suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Police said officers later located and arrested a suspect and recovered the stolen vehicle.

Officers said 30-year-old Gurmeet Singh has been charged with theft over $5,000, robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on May 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.