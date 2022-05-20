Saskatoon board of police commissioners discuss attire for officers at Thursday meeting

The Saskatoon Police Service’s (SPS) board of commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a number of topics.

Items of discussion included police contract interviewing by police in 2021, the use of force by police in 2021, evading police incidents in 2021, and finally the use of symbols on police uniforms.

The use of symbols garnered a lot of discussion, as it’s a central topic of debate for many cities across Canada, including Calgary and multiple jurisdictions in Ontario and Quebec, where officers have worn a thin blue and black ribbon on their uniform on duty.

The original ribbon has been around in Canada since the mid-1990s. According to Thin Blue Line Canada, the patch is meant to “commemorate fallen law enforcement officers and to show support for Law Enforcement in general.” It has been worn to honour a fallen officer and is frequently worn by various first responders but in different colours.

The commission says a reason why the ribbon has become very controversial is it has been used by other groups for their stance on less-than-stellar topics or situations. It has become more prominent since the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality in 2020 and has become associated with right-wing and white nationalist groups.

“In the United States, you can pick up these ribbons at Walmart. Its purpose has become skewed from what police forces have used it for,” said the commission.

The commission says previous discussions included gathering feedback from the general public and consultation with groups and associations with the police force provincially and nationally.

Police Chief Troy Cooper of the SPS says it’s not about police officers, it’s getting the opinion of the public that matters in this situation and it’s a means to support each other.

“In Saskatoon, we have not seen the use of (the symbol) at the same level as in other jurisdictions,” said Cooper.

“What it meant to the community, those discussions occurred here. Our provincial commission reminded us of their authority and what was allowed on a police uniform. That is currently just the Canadian flag.”

At this point, the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers and the national police commission has decided to not permit the use of the popular memorial blue ribbon or any symbols.

The commissioners’ board and both decision-making police commissions haven’t closed the door on the potential of allowing officers to wear lesser-known symbols in public.

The board of police commissioners’ vice-chair Kearney Healy says it was good to hear the opinion of other commission members as part of the discussion for potential future exemptions.

“When this issue came up, the police service took it upon themselves for very in-depth conversations between the police service and the people within the community, community groups who voiced concern about the topic,” said Healy.

“They went within Saskatoon, the province, nationally and internationally for opinions.”

The commission says the SPS has not worn any symbols to this point, such as on Remembrance Day or significant days of remembrance or meaning.

“There are all these opportunities to show support for events in our community. The commission is looking at all of these opportunities, whether symbols should be worn or could be. As of right now, the symbols are not authorized. We should hear back shortly from the commission (about other symbols). The black and blue ribbon is not authorized,” Cooper said to Global News.