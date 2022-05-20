Menu

Crime

Omemee man brandishes firearm, issues threats at Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 11:51 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man threatened others and brandished a BB-style firearm. Global News Peterborough file

An Omemee, Ont., man is facing weapons and other charges following an incident at a business in Peterborough on Thursday.

Around noon, Peterborough Police Service officers say a temporary employee at a Pido Road business threatened others and refused to leave the worksite when asked by management.

Police also learned the man had “flashed a gun” before running away from the area and hiding.

Read more: Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun on theft suspect resisting arrest

Officers found the man walking away from the area and arrested him. A search of his backpack located a knife and cocaine and a BB-style firearm was found in a location where the suspect had been hiding, police said.

The 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, three counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30.

