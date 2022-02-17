Montreal police force reviewing uniform policy after calls to ban ‘Thin Blue Line’ patches

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they are reviewing the possibility of banning officers from wearing non-uniform patches, including “Thin Blue Line” patches, after a Quebec politician asked the government to issue a provincewide ban this week.

Québec solidaire MNA Andrés Fontecilla said Wednesday he wrote a letter to the provincial Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault asking that the government forbid officers in police forces across the province from wearing the controversial patches after one was seen on on-duty Montreal police officers over the weekend.

1 1 View image in gallery mode A Montreal police officer is seen wearing four non-uniform patches, including a Thin Blue Line patch (upper right), at a Wet'suwet'en solidarity protest in Montreal, Que. in November 2021. Global News

In a statement sent to Global News, the Montreal police department said its policy on officers’ uniforms is currently under review.

“This review includes the force’s position on the wearing of all insignia, which will be looked at by our ethics committee,” said the SPVM’s media officer Caroline Labelle.

Thin Blue Line patches are a black patch with a blue line running over a national flag. Police officers in Quebec have been seen wearing Canadian Thin Blue Line patches at various protests since the symbol became more prominent after the massive Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the U.S. and around the world in 2020.

The patch was most recently pictured on SPVM officers at the Montreal anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy protest on Saturday.

The Montreal cops (SPVM) who were the most aggressive against us counter-protesters to the far-right convoy here were the riot police openly wearing the anti-racial justice "thin blue line" patches on their uniforms. #polmtl #manifencours #cdnpoli #FluTrucksKlan (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1awNh49qst — Jaggi Singh (@JaggiMontreal) February 12, 2022

The same patch was also seen at a Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest in November. The Thin Blue Line patch is meant to symbolize solidarity among law enforcement officers, but critics say it is controversial due to its association with right-wing, white nationalist groups.

The Thin Blue Line Canada website says the patch is meant to commemorate fallen officers and to “show support for law enforcement in general.”

Some police forces in Canada have already banned officers from wearing the patch on the job.

The country’s largest force, the RCMP, advised its officers they could no longer wear it while on duty in the fall of 2020 after the BLM summer protests.

Then in February 2021 Ottawa’s police department banned it, and the Saint John Police Force in New Brunswick did the same months later.

“The subdued flag with a blue bar has become widespread in North America as a sign of solidarity and support for police,” Al McCambridge, corps sergeant major with the RCMP’s executive, wrote in a memo obtained by Global News in 2020. “While this may be common, it is not an approved symbol and is not to be worn on our uniform.”

Critics across North America have said the symbol creates an us-versus-them mentality and doesn’t help strengthen ties between police and the communities they are meant to serve.

Quebec’s public security office has not commented on the issue. The province’s current Bill 133, a legislation passed in 2017, prohibits officers from altering their police uniforms.

— with files from Morganne Campbell and Craig Lord, Global News