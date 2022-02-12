IN IMAGES: Thousands demonstrate in Montreal in support of anti-mandate protest

Thousands of people in Montreal marched in support of the
trucker convoy protests on Saturday, calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.
Similar demonstrations were held in cities across the country as the “
Freedom Convoy” occupying Ottawa entered its 16th day.
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Several thousand people gathered at Jarry Park as of 9 a.m. and were met with counter protesters and a heavy police presence.
READ MORE: Some trucker convoy organizers have history of white nationalism, racism
This comes after thousands took part in
Quebec’s trucker convoy held at the provincial legislature last weekend in Quebec City.
People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, centre, handshakes with a man as protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
READ MORE: ‘Fringe minority’ in truck convoy with ‘unacceptable views’ don’t represent Canadians: Trudeau
Montreal police stand near protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
“We want our life back, we are sick of everything,” said protester Cindy Mbayel. “We’re just fed up. We’re not the protesting types. It’s just been way too long,” said Vince Sacratini, another person who showed up to the march.
Counter demonstrator Alex Pelchat told Global News he doesn’t want to see this movement in the city.
READ MORE: Quebec weighs suspending vaccine passport until next COVID-19 wave: health minister
“This convoy isn’t just about a vaccine. [There is an] uglier side rearing its head,” Pelchat said,
referencing the convoy’s ties to white nationalism
Anti-hate experts
allege those with white nationalist views don’t just represent the fringes of the trucker convoy movement but are among its organizers.
Montreal police said the protest ended without any incident of violence.
— with files from Rachel Gilmore, Global News
