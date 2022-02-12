IN IMAGES: Thousands demonstrate in Montreal in support of anti-mandate protest

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people in Montreal marched in support of the trucker convoy protests on Saturday, calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Similar demonstrations were held in cities across the country as the “Freedom Convoy” occupying Ottawa entered its 16th day.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Several thousand people gathered at Jarry Park as of 9 a.m. and were met with counter protesters and a heavy police presence.

This comes after thousands took part in Quebec’s trucker convoy held at the provincial legislature last weekend in Quebec City.

1 2 View image in gallery mode Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe 2 2 View image in gallery mode People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, centre, handshakes with a man as protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Truck convoy supporters/ anti-mandate walk are marching down Jarry pic.twitter.com/ly3cPWAetK — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) February 12, 2022

Lots of happy excited people but they say they aren’t happy with mandates and say they are fed of of their freedoms being taken away. pic.twitter.com/0YhdEXDFeE — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) February 12, 2022

1 2 View image in gallery mode Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe 2 2 View image in gallery mode Montreal police stand near protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

“We want our life back, we are sick of everything,” said protester Cindy Mbayel. “We’re just fed up. We’re not the protesting types. It’s just been way too long,” said Vince Sacratini, another person who showed up to the march.

Counter demonstrator Alex Pelchat told Global News he doesn’t want to see this movement in the city.

Anti-hate experts allege those with white nationalist views don’t just represent the fringes of the trucker convoy movement but are among its organizers.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal on Saturday, February 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

They asked us if we will give them fair coverage but don’t want to talk to us. We asked multiple times to speak in French or English but most are refusing. pic.twitter.com/fy3uoRLMn4 — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) February 12, 2022

I ask but nobody wants to talk 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZvQ8P4jn7z — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) February 12, 2022

The protestors have arrived back at Jarry Park. They are chanting “Canada…Canada” pic.twitter.com/BghKyirpZH — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) February 12, 2022

This man was yelling about protecting children. He said the government can do what they want to him but “don’t touch the children”… Meanwhile his child was in the front seat while he was smoking a cigarette. pic.twitter.com/GFqDqvx59l — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) February 12, 2022

Montreal police said the protest ended without any incident of violence.

— with files from Rachel Gilmore, Global News