Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations elects two new Youth Representatives

Send this page to someone via email

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) elected two new FSIN Youth Representatives at the Rezilient 8th Generation Conference held in April.

Hailey Rose from Mosquito, Grizzly Bear’s Head, Lean Man First Nations and Brock McLeod-Waditaka from Wahpeton Dakota Nation were elected as the Youth Representatives.

They were elected by their peers and will gain an enhanced leadership experience during their term of three years.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

“At FSIN We have a youth assembly, number of years back the FSIN chiefs had realized that we need to develop our youth and bring our youth along in the political arena, we need to give voice to the youth in order to feel empowered and included, critical issues that impact the youth are better represented by the youth,” Heather Bear, fourth vice-chief of FSIN said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Hailey Rose from Mosquito, Grizzly Bear’s Head, Lean Man First Nations and Brock McLeod-Waditaka from Wahpeton Dakota Nation and Aly Bear Vice Chief FSIN. Carmen Waditaka

She said that under the youth assembly, they have their own election act and they are selected through a voting process. They have nominators, they have seconders and they have an election that’s very similar to the FSIN election.

“The suicide crisis, alcohol, drugs, addictions, all of these things are negatively impacting our youth. And, you know, when we look to providing, you know, solutions and conclusions to these issues … the youth representatives voice is very important,” she said.

Brock McLeod-Waditaka, 19 said that he chose to run because there’s youth out there that seem like they don’t have a voice.

“I want to be that voice. Me and Hailey, we want to show them that they’re heard and whatever they’re going through,” McLeod-Waditaka said.

“We’re there to help in any sorts of ways we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Brock McLeod-Waditaka from Wahpeton Dakota Nation. Carmen Waditaka

McLeod-Waditaka said that being elected as the youth representative makes him happy and a bit nervous at the same time.

“I hope I have the ability to help in all sorts of ways and hope to see the outcome of the work the other rep and I do. I really want to see change in our communities and a better environment for all of our youth,” he said.

Read more: Statue honouring life of Indigenous NHLer Fred Sasakamoose unveiled in Saskatoon

Justin Jah’kota Holness who was at the conference, said that there were over 200 youth present and for many it was their first time experiencing an event like this.

There were popular Indigenous influencers attending like Shayla Stonechild, Kendra Jesse and others.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the youth to see themselves represented is one of the most impactful parts of that election,” he said.