Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman stabbed, man injured at downtown Edmonton LRT station

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 2:29 pm
Edmonton police investigate a stabbing at Bay/Enterprise Square LRT Station Wednesday, May 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a stabbing at Bay/Enterprise Square LRT Station Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Global News

Edmonton police say two people were injured after a report of a stabbing at the Bay/Enterprise Square LRT Station Wednesday night.

Police were called to the station located at 104 Street and Jasper Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Read more: Troubled Transit: State of Edmonton’s LRT system frustrates, shocks riders

Officers said a woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed.

A man also sustained minor injuries, but police said he did not appear to have been stabbed. He was not taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: Search for solutions: How do Edmonton leaders improve the LRT system?

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said Thursday morning they do not have any suspects at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Further details about the incident were not released by the EPS.

Click to play video: 'Troubled Transit: Edmonton’s LRT system frustrates and shocks riders' Troubled Transit: Edmonton’s LRT system frustrates and shocks riders
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagStabbing tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagDowntown Edmonton tagEdmonton Stabbing tagLRT Safety tagEdmonton LRT Stabbing tagEdmonton LRT Safety tagLRT station stabbing tagBay Enterprise Square LRT station tagEdmonton LRT station stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers