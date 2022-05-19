Woman stabbed, man injured at downtown Edmonton LRT station

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say two people were injured after a report of a stabbing at the Bay/Enterprise Square LRT Station Wednesday night.

Police were called to the station located at 104 Street and Jasper Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Officers said a woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed.

A man also sustained minor injuries, but police said he did not appear to have been stabbed. He was not taken to hospital.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said Thursday morning they do not have any suspects at this time.

Further details about the incident were not released by the EPS.