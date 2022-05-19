Lamborghini stolen during ‘targeted’ home invasion at downtown Toronto condo

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have recovered a Lamborghini SUV that officers say was stolen during a “targeted” home invasion at a downtown condo unit.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters that officers received information Thursday morning about a home invasion at a condo in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue.

Krawczyk said a vehicle was stolen during the incident, and it was later found parked in the west end.

Toronto police tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that there was a large police presence — including a K9 dog — in the area of La Rose Avenue, from Islington Avenue to Russell Road.

Some schools were placed in hold and secure as officers investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Krawczyk said one male is under arrest in connection with the incident and added that there is “at least one outstanding, but likely more.”

“We have also located one victim of this home invasion. I can tell you that this victim is OK,” Krawczyk said.

“They have not required any first aid at this time and we are with them now.”

Krawczyk said he does not believe there is a threat to public safety.

“Because it was a home invasion, we believe that this was a targeted event and I believe that there are no concerns,” he said.

But Krawczyk said it wasn’t known whether or not stealing the Lamborghini was the purpose of the home invasion.

The Toronto police hold up squad is now investigating.

The incident comes amid a series of recent vehicle thefts in Toronto.

On Wednesday alone, police said there were three separate carjacking incidents within hours of each other.

On Monday, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was also the victim of a carjacking. Police said a black Range Rover was stolen by three armed suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

– There is a significant police presence in the area of La Rose Av from Islington Av to Russell Rd.

– There is a K9 dog out doing a search, please stay out of the area

– We will update when further information is available#GO936720

^lb pic.twitter.com/O96yw1B1Xh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 19, 2022

Correction: Richview Collegiate Institute and Humber Valley Village Junior Middle School were under a hold and secure. The incident at both schools has been resolved. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) May 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement