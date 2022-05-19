Menu

Crime

Lamborghini stolen during ‘targeted’ home invasion at downtown Toronto condo

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 12:16 pm
A Lamborghini SUV that Toronto police say was stolen from a downtown condo is seen in the city's west end Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A Lamborghini SUV that Toronto police say was stolen from a downtown condo is seen in the city's west end Thursday morning. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Toronto police have recovered a Lamborghini SUV that officers say was stolen during a “targeted” home invasion at a downtown condo unit.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters that officers received information Thursday morning about a home invasion at a condo in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue.

Krawczyk said a vehicle was stolen during the incident, and it was later found parked in the west end.

Toronto police tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that there was a large police presence — including a K9 dog — in the area of La Rose Avenue, from Islington Avenue to Russell Road.

Read more: 3 armed car jackings in Toronto on Wednesday may be linked: police

Some schools were placed in hold and secure as officers investigated.

Krawczyk said one male is under arrest in connection with the incident and added that there is “at least one outstanding, but likely more.”

“We have also located one victim of this home invasion. I can tell you that this victim is OK,” Krawczyk said.

“They have not required any first aid at this time and we are with them now.”

Krawczyk said he does not believe there is a threat to public safety.

“Because it was a home invasion, we believe that this was a targeted event and I believe that there are no concerns,” he said.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘A scary situation’: Mitch Marner releases statement after Toronto carjacking

But Krawczyk said it wasn’t known whether or not stealing the Lamborghini was the purpose of the home invasion.

The Toronto police hold up squad is now investigating.

The incident comes amid a series of recent vehicle thefts in Toronto.

On Wednesday alone, police said there were three separate carjacking incidents within hours of each other.

On Monday, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was also the victim of a carjacking. Police said a black Range Rover was stolen by three armed suspects.

