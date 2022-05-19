SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec adds 14 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop by 37

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Options for early COVID treatment in Healthy Living' Options for early COVID treatment in Healthy Living
There are different treatment options for people with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Quebec saw another fall in pandemic-related hospitalizations Thursday as the province reported 14 new deaths associated with COVID-19.

The number of patients being treated for the disease totaled 1,562, a net decrease of 37. This comes following 97 admissions and 134 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases stood at 53, a rise of five.

The daily tally included 626 new novel coronavirus infections. The count is based on PCR screening, which remains off limits to most of the population.

READ MORE: Montreal health director to leave job after coroner’s report into Herron deaths

Trending Stories

On that note, 12,910 tests were issued at government-run sites on Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Story continues below advertisement

The health department says the results of 212 rapid tests were added by Quebecers to the province’s online portal, including 173 positive results.

The immunization campaign administered 14,160 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the previous day for more than 19.8 million shots to date.

Meanwhile, officials say 5,039 health-care workers were off the job for pandemic-related reasons.

Quebec has reported a total of 1,060,045 official cases so far. The death toll reached 15,326 in the latest roundup.

