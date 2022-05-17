SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Montreal health director to leave job after coroner’s report into Herron deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Coroner slams Quebec for ignoring COVID-19 risk in long-term care' Coroner slams Quebec for ignoring COVID-19 risk in long-term care
Long-term care home residents were kept in a blind spot in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a long-awaited coroner's report. Coroner Géhane Kamel's inquest looked at 53 deaths in long-term care during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 47 at the Herron, a private Montreal-area care home. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

Lynne McVey, the head of the Montreal regional health authority that stepped in to take over the CHSLD Herron as a fatal wave of COVID-19 swept through the long-term care home, is stepping down this summer.

McVey will not seek another term as CEO of the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal after her current mandate comes to an end in July.

The health authority, which oversees the western portion of Montreal, confirmed the move in a statement issued Tuesday.

McVey’s decision comes one day after a damning report from a Quebec coroner into dozens of pandemic-related deaths at nursing homes across the province.

Read more: Coroner says Quebec Health Department chose to ignore COVID-19 risk in long-term care

Coroner Géhane Kamel’s report looked at the 47 deaths during the spring of 2020 at the Herron, a private care home in Dorval.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Kamel found that staff at the Herron was obviously unprepared for the pandemic, adding there were not enough nurses. There was also a shortage of basic supplies such as diapers and sheets.

The coroner specifically criticized McVey, noting that the majority of deaths at the Herron occurred after the government took over the facility.

In her report, Kamel wrote it was “disgraceful” of the regional health director to criticize the Herron’s decision to transfer residents to a hospital during the early days of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, in the meantime in early April, transfers stopped, but the number of deaths did continue to rise,” Kamel wrote.

Read more: Email reveals Quebec ministers knew earlier about Herron care home tragedy

The CIUSSS said in its statement Tuesday it is “currently reviewing the coroner’s report and its recommendations and is committed to implementing them for the safety and well-being of its users and residents.”

The health authority added that McVey wouldn’t be speaking to media about her decision to step down.

Najia Hachimi-Idrissi will take over McVey’s role on an interim basis until her position is filled.

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCHSLD Herron tagCIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'île-de-Montreal tagLynne McVey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers