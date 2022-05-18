Serious assault at Edmonton auto body shop leaves person with critical injuries

Police are investigating a serious assault at a business in downtown Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. at an auto body shop near 106 Avenue and 98 Street.
When they arrived, officers found a person with “significant injuries” who needed “immediate medical attention,” Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday evening.
Trending Stories
The person was treated on scene then taken to hospital by paramedics in “critical and unstable condition,” EPS said.
One person was arrested.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments