Serious assault at Edmonton auto body shop leaves person with critical injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a serious assault at a business in downtown Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at an auto body shop near 106 Avenue and 98 Street.

When they arrived, officers found a person with “significant injuries” who needed “immediate medical attention,” Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The person was treated on scene then taken to hospital by paramedics in “critical and unstable condition,” EPS said.

One person was arrested.