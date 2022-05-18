Tory finance critic Ed Fast steps down after criticizing Poilievre’s attacks on central bank

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative finance critic Ed Fast has stepped down from his role to focus on supporting leadership candidate Jean Charest, the party announced late Wednesday.

In a statement, Interim Leader Candice Bergen said the longtime Abbotsford MP informed her of the decision earlier in the day, explaining he “would like to be able to offer more dedicated support” to Charest’s campaign team, which Fast is co-chairing.

“I want to thank Ed for his many years of service to our Party and our caucus,” Bergen said. “While he won’t be serving in an official capacity, I know Ed will continue to be a valued member of our team and caucus.”

The move came hours after Fast criticized comments made by Pierre Poilievre, the presumed frontrunner in the leadership race, about wanting to fire the Bank of Canada governor over the country’s high inflation rate.

Charest and other Conservatives have also criticized the attack against Tiff Macklem as being out of line.

“I’m deeply troubled by suggestions by one of our leadership candidates, that that candidate would be prepared to interfere already at this stage in the independence of our central bank,” Fast told reporters ahead of the party’s caucus meeting earlier Wednesday.

“We lose some credibility when we do this. It is fair to ask questions, to demand solutions to the skyrocketing cost of living. But we also have to respect the institutions that have been granted independence to ensure that they function apart from political interference.”

7:27 Pitch to fire Bank of Canada governor ‘oversimplifies’ inflation: Page Pitch to fire Bank of Canada governor ‘oversimplifies’ inflation: Page

Fast replaced Poilievre as finance critic after the Carleton MP left the post to run for the party leadership.

Poilievre has dismissed previous criticism of his proposal to fire the bank governor as merely political elites attacking his message. He stuck to that theme in his response on Wednesday, saying the Bank of Canada governor has a mandate to keep inflation at two per cent.

“Ed Fast and Jean Charest would have no problem firing a waitress or welder for not doing their jobs. But they won’t do the same for a big shot banker whose failures have cost our people a fortune,” Poilievre said in a statement.

Charest’s campaign spokeswoman, Michelle Coates Mather, called the news of Fast stepping down disheartening and said the team is “incredibly proud” to have his expertise on the campaign.

In a statement, Mather said Fast “spoke out to voice legitimate concerns against policies he felt would hurt the Canadian economy, investor confidence, and the market.”

Fast is the first Conservative MP to step down from a shadow cabinet position after voicing support for a leadership candidate.

Michelle Rempel Garner, the natural resources critic, has endorsed Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and is working for his campaign, which has recently pressed Poilievre to issue statements denouncing racists and white supremacists in the wake of a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo.

Bergen said a replacement for shadow finance minister will be announced shortly.

— With files from the Canadian Press