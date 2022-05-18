Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation man found guilty of manslaughter for death of partner

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a case that has drawn calls for action from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) advocates. And today is the day 33-year-old Jessica Cameron‘s family has been waiting for.

Outside the courthouse on the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation (BOCN), family and community members gather wearing red shirts and carrying signs as well as pictures of Cameron to support the family and lament the death of another Indigenous woman.

Cameron’s partner, Jamie Smallchild, was charged in connection to her death and was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, minus time served, for manslaughter as well as three counts of assault.

The presiding judge said he sought to impose the longest sentence he could. Cameron’s father Martin said he is glad the court proceedings are finally over.

“The healing journey will now begin,” he said. “We are satisfied with the verdict (that) the judge passed. Justice has been served for our beloved daughter, Jessica and her children.”

Cameron’s uncle, Warren Seesequasis, said in First Nations society a man’s role is to protect and honour women.

“You should protect your children, grandchildren and more so, protect the family,” said Seesequasis. “That didn’t happen here.”

The family says they will still continue to keep Cameron’s memory alive and advocate against domestic violence. Cameron was a mother of 7 and was described as someone who was outgoing, friendly and who truly cared for others.

Police initially responded to a crashed green minivan on the BOCN on July 6, 2019. An investigation ruled her injuries weren’t consistent with a crash and determined it was a homicide.

