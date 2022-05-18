DraftKings Inc. becomes 18th gaming company operating in Ontario marketplace

Send this page to someone via email

DraftKings Inc. became the 18th gaming operator to be up and going in Ontario on Wednesday.

The American-based company announced the launch of its online sportsbook and casino products in the province’s sports-betting market. DraftKings Inc. will offer sports-betting as well as over 130 online casino game variations through DraftKings Casino.

“DraftKings’ entry into Canada with our online sportsbook and online casino products is a significant milestone in our expansion efforts as we reach nearly 40 per cent of Canada’s total population,” DraftKings co-founder, chairman and CEO Jason Robins said in a statement.

“We look forward to providing the passionate fanbase in Ontario with the most entertaining and responsible gaming experience possible.”

