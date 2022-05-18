Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

DraftKings Inc. becomes 18th gaming company operating in Ontario marketplace

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2022 2:24 pm
FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. View image in full screen
FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

DraftKings Inc. became the 18th gaming operator to be up and going in Ontario on Wednesday.

The American-based company announced the launch of its online sportsbook and casino products in the province’s sports-betting market. DraftKings Inc. will offer sports-betting as well as over 130 online casino game variations through DraftKings Casino.

Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series popular with sports bettors

“DraftKings’ entry into Canada with our online sportsbook and online casino products is a significant milestone in our expansion efforts as we reach nearly 40 per cent of Canada’s total population,” DraftKings co-founder, chairman and CEO Jason Robins said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“We look forward to providing the passionate fanbase in Ontario with the most entertaining and responsible gaming experience possible.”

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports betting tagOntario sports betting tagOntario betting tagdraftkings inc tagdraftkings ontario tagdratkings tagontario draftkings tagsports betting ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers