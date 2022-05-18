Guelph, Ont. cab driver suffers minor injuries after downtown stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Guelph, Ont., man faces charges of assault with a weapon and transportation fraud following an incident in the city’s downtown Wednesday morning.

Police said a cab driver picked up a man in the city’s south end shortly after 3:30 am and he requested to go downtown.

During the trip, the man reportedly made bizarre comments before the vehicle came to a stop on Macdonell Street.

When the cab came to a stop on Macdonell Street, police said the driver was stabbed in the upper arm with a small knife.

The driver jumped out of the car, which rolled forward and collided with a bike rack, causing approximately $2,000.00 in damage.

They said the suspect was found a short distance away after fleeing on foot.

The victim sustained a small cut but did not seek medical treatment.