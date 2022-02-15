Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Guelph’s south end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s south end on Monday night.

Emergency crews, called to an address on Stone Road West just after 10 p.m., found the victim with a “significant injury” to his arm, police said in a news release.

The service offered up few details but said the man was stabbed during a fight between a number of people. It’s unclear what started the fight.

The victim’s injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of failing to appear in court.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Tuesday.

