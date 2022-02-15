Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Guelph’s south end: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 9:38 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a man with several offences following a stabbing on Monday night. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s south end on Monday night.

Emergency crews, called to an address on Stone Road West just after 10 p.m., found the victim with a “significant injury” to his arm, police said in a news release.

Read more: Guelph police officers won’t be charged following October 2021 arrest

The service offered up few details but said the man was stabbed during a fight between a number of people. It’s unclear what started the fight.

Trending Stories

The victim’s injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of failing to appear in court.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school' Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school
Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagGuelph man arrested tagGuelph stabbing tagGuelph man stabbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers