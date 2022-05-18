Quebec registers 14 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall by 35

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 14 new deaths associated with COVID-19 as hospitalizations fell Wednesday.

There were 1,599 patients hospitalized with the disease, a net decrease of 35. This comes following 111 admissions and 146 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases stood at 48, a drop of six.

The province also registered 728 new novel coronavirus infections. The daily tally isn’t representative of the situation, however, since access to PCR testing remains limited.

The health department says 14,983 tests were administered at government-run clinics in the latest update.

Another 191 results of rapid tests were added to the province’s online portal. This includes 152 results positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 12,370 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in a 24-hour period. More than 19.7 million shots have been given to date.

The roundup shows 5,245 health-care workers were off the job for pandemic-related reasons, including awaiting test results.

Quebec has reported 1,059,419 official cases and 15,312 deaths since the start of the health crisis.