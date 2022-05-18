SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec registers 14 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall by 35

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Coroner slams Quebec for ignoring COVID-19 risk in long-term care' Coroner slams Quebec for ignoring COVID-19 risk in long-term care
Long-term care home residents were kept in a blind spot in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a long-awaited coroner's report.

Quebec recorded 14 new deaths associated with COVID-19 as hospitalizations fell Wednesday.

There were 1,599 patients hospitalized with the disease, a net decrease of 35. This comes following 111 admissions and 146 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases stood at 48, a drop of six.

The province also registered 728 new novel coronavirus infections. The daily tally isn’t representative of the situation, however, since access to PCR testing remains limited.

Read more: COVID-19 — Montreal health director to leave job after coroner’s report into Herron deaths

The health department says 14,983 tests were administered at government-run clinics in the latest update.

Another 191 results of rapid tests were added to the province’s online portal. This includes 152 results positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 12,370 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in a 24-hour period. More than 19.7 million shots have been given to date.

The roundup shows 5,245 health-care workers were off the job for pandemic-related reasons, including awaiting test results.

Quebec has reported 1,059,419 official cases and 15,312 deaths since the start of the health crisis.

