Some top-prize Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario but jackpot unclaimed

Some top-prize Lotto Max tickets for Tuesday’s draw were sold in Ontario, but the jackpot remained unclaimed.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in Toronto.
Two second prize-winning tickets each worth $322,114 were sold in Oshawa and Wellington County.
The jackpot, meanwhile, has risen to an estimated $65 million for Friday’s draw plus an estimated 12 $1 million prizes, the OLG said.
According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw:
Main draw:
- 10 35 38 40 45 47 48 Bonus 23
Maxmillions:
- 02 04 23 25 27 34 37
- 02 08 36 40 41 44 46
- 04 07 08 12 20 36 40
- 04 07 08 17 30 39 45
- 05 17 22 25 38 43 50
- 07 13 21 42 43 44 49
- 13 14 17 21 31 36 50
- 20 26 32 34 43 44 45
Encore:
7942260
