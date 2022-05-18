Some top-prize Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario but jackpot unclaimed

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some top-prize Lotto Max tickets for Tuesday’s draw were sold in Ontario, but the jackpot remained unclaimed.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in Toronto.

Two second prize-winning tickets each worth $322,114 were sold in Oshawa and Wellington County.

The jackpot, meanwhile, has risen to an estimated $65 million for Friday’s draw plus an estimated 12 $1 million prizes, the OLG said.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw:

Main draw:

10 35 38 40 45 47 48 Bonus 23

Maxmillions:

02 04 23 25 27 34 37

02 08 36 40 41 44 46

04 07 08 12 20 36 40

04 07 08 17 30 39 45

05 17 22 25 38 43 50

07 13 21 42 43 44 49

13 14 17 21 31 36 50

20 26 32 34 43 44 45

Encore:

7942260

Advertisement