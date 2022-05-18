Menu

Canada

Some top-prize Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario but jackpot unclaimed

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery' B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery
WATCH ABOVE: (March 22) B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery – Mar 22, 2022

Some top-prize Lotto Max tickets for Tuesday’s draw were sold in Ontario, but the jackpot remained unclaimed.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in Toronto.

Read more: Check your tickets: $11-million LOTTO 6/49 ticket sold in London, Ont.

Two second prize-winning tickets each worth $322,114 were sold in Oshawa and Wellington County.

The jackpot, meanwhile, has risen to an estimated $65 million for Friday’s draw plus an estimated 12 $1 million prizes, the OLG said.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw:

Main draw:

  • 10 35 38 40 45 47 48 Bonus 23

Maxmillions:

  • 02  04  23  25  27  34  37
  • 02  08  36  40  41  44  46
  • 04  07  08  12  20  36  40
  • 04  07  08  17  30  39  45
  • 05  17  22  25  38  43  50
  • 07  13  21  42  43  44  49
  • 13  14  17  21  31  36  50
  • 20  26  32  34  43  44  45

Encore: 

7942260

