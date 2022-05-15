Check your tickets: $11-million LOTTO 6/49 ticket sold in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A lucky Londoner could be waking up Sunday morning a multi-millionaire.

OLG says Saturday night’s LOTTO 6/49 jackpot-winning ticket, worth $11,205,427.10, was sold in London.

The winning numbers are 2, 14, 21, 27, 34 and 49. The bonus number is 5.

OLG says players can check their tickets on OLG.ca.

Those who win prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, May 18, for an estimated $5 million jackpot and a guaranteed $1 million draw.

