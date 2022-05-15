Menu

Canada

Check your tickets: $11-million LOTTO 6/49 ticket sold in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 15, 2022 11:35 am
OLG says Saturday night's LOTTO 6/49 jackpot winning ticket, worth $11,205,427.10, was sold in London. View image in full screen
OLG says Saturday night's LOTTO 6/49 jackpot winning ticket, worth $11,205,427.10, was sold in London. OLG

A lucky Londoner could be waking up Sunday morning a multi-millionaire.

OLG says Saturday night’s LOTTO 6/49 jackpot-winning ticket, worth $11,205,427.10, was sold in London.

The winning numbers are 2, 14, 21, 27, 34 and 49. The bonus number is 5.

Read more: St. Thomas couple now $26-million richer after mega lottery win

OLG says players can check their tickets on OLG.ca.

Those who win prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, May 18, for an estimated $5 million jackpot and a guaranteed $1 million draw.

Click to play video: 'Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw' Record-breaking $117 million in top prizing available in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw
