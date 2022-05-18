Man dead after fatal house fire Tuesday night in Deer Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a multi-unit residential fire in the southeast, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Calgary fire crews were called to the 100 block of Deerview Way. Firefighters found smoke showing from the multi-unit complex and called in a second firetruck to handle the blaze.

“Firefighters first initiated a defensive attack due to the amount of flame extending from the basement of the source unit creating unsafe main floor conditions,” Calgary fire said.

2:13 Calgary police arson unit investigating suspicious school fire Calgary police arson unit investigating suspicious school fire – May 9, 2022

The fire was then brought under control using exterior hose lines and an “elevated master stream” from one of the fire department’s aerial apparatuses.

Story continues below advertisement

When firefighters were able to get inside the home, they located a deceased man. Crews then waited for the arrival of the medical examiner.

Calgary fire said the blaze was largely contained to the main unit with heavy heat and smoke damage to that area, while damage to other units was minimal.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Calgary police were helping with traffic control in the area while firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

Both the fire and police departments are investigating the fatal blaze.

2:03 ‘Stubborn’ Calgary landfill fire finally extinguished Saturday afternoon, crews remain on scene ‘Stubborn’ Calgary landfill fire finally extinguished Saturday afternoon, crews remain on scene – Apr 30, 2022