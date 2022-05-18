Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Man dead after fatal house fire Tuesday night in Deer Ridge

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 8:37 am
One man is dead after Calgary fire crews battled an overnight house fire in the southeast community of Deer Ridge on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
One man is dead after Calgary fire crews battled an overnight house fire in the southeast community of Deer Ridge on May 17, 2022. Global Calgary

One person is dead following a multi-unit residential fire in the southeast, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Calgary fire crews were called to the 100 block of Deerview Way. Firefighters found smoke showing from the multi-unit complex and called in a second firetruck to handle the blaze.

“Firefighters first initiated a defensive attack due to the amount of flame extending from the basement of the source unit creating unsafe main floor conditions,” Calgary fire said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police arson unit investigating suspicious school fire' Calgary police arson unit investigating suspicious school fire
Calgary police arson unit investigating suspicious school fire – May 9, 2022

The fire was then brought under control using exterior hose lines and an “elevated master stream” from one of the fire department’s aerial apparatuses.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When firefighters were able to get inside the home, they located a deceased man. Crews then waited for the arrival of the medical examiner.

Calgary fire said the blaze was largely contained to the main unit with heavy heat and smoke damage to that area, while damage to other units was minimal.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Calgary police were helping with traffic control in the area while firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

Both the fire and police departments are investigating the fatal blaze.

Click to play video: '‘Stubborn’ Calgary landfill fire finally extinguished Saturday afternoon, crews remain on scene' ‘Stubborn’ Calgary landfill fire finally extinguished Saturday afternoon, crews remain on scene
‘Stubborn’ Calgary landfill fire finally extinguished Saturday afternoon, crews remain on scene – Apr 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary Fire tagFatal Fire tagCFD tagCalgary Fatal Fire tagDeer Ridge tagDeer Ridge fire tagDeer Ridge fatal fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers