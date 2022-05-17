Mark and Craig McMorris’ celebrity slow pitch tournament is coming back to Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Two of Regina’s best snowboarders will be hosting their third annual celebrity slow pitch tournament this summer.

Mark and Craig McMorris started the tournament to raise money for kids to be involved in sports.

“Over its lifetime we’ve raised a quarter of a million dollars to get kids involved with sport and we’ve helped over 2,500 kids in Saskatchewan get involved with any kind of sport,” said Craig McMorris.

The brothers have partnered with Jump Start to help kids play the sports they love.

“We raise the money, and they get the kids in sport and everybody wins,” said Craig.

Money is raised through silent auctions as well as community partners.

The tournament will take place June 18 at Douglas Park in Regina and with it comes a good old fashioned sibling rivalry.

“I’m definitely ripping dingers,” Mark said. “Craig is definitely a great ball player, though. He plays on a softball team so he’s usually in fine form when we show up for the big tourney but I’m gonna be getting my practice in this year.”

Teams can enter online at www.mcmorrisfoundation.ca

“You can enter a team, and you come to the gala the night before and are given a celebrity to play on your team,” said Craig. “So you could be playing with NHL hockey players or NFL football players.”

On top of having a celebrity on your team, audiences can expect multiple celebrity meet and greets, as well as a silent auction and beer gardens at the free event.

