Canada

Cirque du Soleil coming to Saskatchewan this summer

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:07 pm
Saskatchewan residents will get to see the insect inspired performance this summer in both Regina and Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan residents will get to see the insect inspired performance this summer in both Regina and Saskatoon. Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is making its return to Saskatchewan this summer, with their brand-new production OVO.

The production explores the life of insects and the beauty of biodiversity. Through their classic acrobatics, the show highlights the unique personalities and abilities of many insect species.

Read more: Daniel Lamarre steps down as Cirque du Soleil CEO and president

The first stop in Saskatchewan will be the Queen city.

Those in Regina will be able to catch the show from July 21-24, for a total of six performances at the Brandt Centre.

The Canadian circus company will then drive north and take its performance to Saskatoon from July 27-31 at the SaskTel Centre.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting May 24 for both Saskatoon and Regina.

Click to play video: 'Backstage tour of KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities' Backstage tour of KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities
