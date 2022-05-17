2 men arrested by Saskatoon police after multiple stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police arrested two men late Monday evening after multiple stabbings were reported to the police.

Around 6:30 p.m. police arrived at the 1300 block of 8th street after reports of a robbery and stabbing, police said in a release. Officers found an injured man, who was transported to hospital in stable conditions. Officers learned multiple suspects had reportedly fled the scene.

Several hours later around 9:30 p.m., two more people were stabbed during a robbery in the same area. A canine unit officer witnessed the altercations but both the suspects and victims fled the scene.

The victims, one male and one female, were found by police at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPS air support unit was notified and assisted the canine unit in locating the first suspect on the 1200 block of 9th Street East. He was arrested without further incident.

The second suspect was arrested in a nearby residence.

Both suspects matched descriptions provided at both incidents and police do not believe either of the incidents was random in nature.

A 20-year-old man faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery and breach of conditions, while an 18-year-old man faces charges of assault with a weapon and robbery.