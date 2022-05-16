Saskatoon man in custody after police say he assaulted officers in apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of disarming a peace officer are just some of the charges a 57-year-old man from Saskatoon is facing following an altercation over the weekend.

Saskatoon police say officers were called just before 1 a.m. last Saturday to an altercation at an apartment building located on the 500 block of 20th Street West.

Police shared in a news release on Monday that two people, ages 24 and 22, told police that another resident of the building had harassed and physically assaulted them as they were leaving their apartment suite.

The victims also reported that the man had locked the exit door, which forced them to flee to a nearby suite.

Saskatoon police say when officers arrived at the building and were jotting down witness statement, the male suspect approached them and began shouting at the officers.

“As they stood in a narrow stairway attempting to de-escalate the incident, the male became more aggressive and began punching one of the officers,” Saskatoon police noted in their statement. “As both officers attempted to restrain the man, all three fell down the stairs.”

The struggle had continued at the bottom of the stairs where police say the suspect started pulling at the duty belt belonging to one of the officers. He also pulled equipment from the belt and broke it in the process.

Police eventually brought the suspect under control and into custody.

The suspect and two police officers were taken to hospital to have their injuries assessed. Police mentioned that the suspect is still in hospital with serious injuries while the officers are recovering from minor injuries.

In addition to the above charges, the 57-year-old man is also facing two counts of assault and two counts of forcible confinement.

He is set to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court when he is released from hospital.

