COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 5 more deaths in weekly update

Another five deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to the province’s most recent weekly update.

On Tuesday, the province said a total of 411 people have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the five deaths in the most recent reporting period of May 8 to May 14, two people were in their 90s, two were in their 80s and one was in their 60s.

Twenty-four people were admitted to hospital during that time, including one person under the age of 10. The previous week, 35 people were admitted to hospital.

According to the most recent update from the province, the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are in decline. Government of New Brunswick

There are now 35 active hospitalizations, down from the 47 reported last week. Meanwhile, four people are in ICU, which is a decrease of two. The highest proportion of those in hospital are between the ages of 60 and 79.

For the third week in a row, the number of weekly deaths and hospitalizations are in decline. During last Tuesday’s update, the province said seven people had died between May 1 and May 7. The previous week, 15 deaths were reported.

There were also 1,004 new positive PCR tests confirmed in the most recent reporting period, which is a decrease of the 1,338 reported last week.

An additional 838 positive rapid tests were also reported, down from the 1,031 in last week’s update.