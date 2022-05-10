N.B. surpasses 400 COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations decrease in latest update

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of COVID-related deaths in New Brunswick has now surpassed 400, according to the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.

Between May 1 and May 7, seven more deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 406. During last week’s update, 15 new deaths were reported.

Tuesday’s update also reported a decrease in hospitalizations during that same time period, with the number of active hospitalizations dropping down to 47 — 34 fewer than last week.

Thirty-five patients were admitted to hospital during the latest reporting period, two of whom were under the age of 10.

The highest proportion of those in hospital is among individuals aged 60-79, the province said in its report.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen New Brunswick’s COVID-19 report for Tuesday, May 10. Government of New Brunswick

The number of patients in intensive care has also decreased by four, with six ICU patients remaining.

The province also added another 1,388 positive PCR tests and 1,031 positive rapid tests during the last week.

The update said 93.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 87.9 per cent have had two doses, and 52.1 per cent have had a booster shot.

More than 700 New Brunswickers have been boosted since the previous update.