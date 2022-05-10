Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. surpasses 400 COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations decrease in latest update

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s 6th wave has plateaued or is post-peak in some areas, Tam says' COVID-19: Canada’s 6th wave has plateaued or is post-peak in some areas, Tam says
Canada's chief public officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that indicators are showing the country's sixth wave has plateaued. “Currently, lagging severity trends such as hospitalizations are still elevated but beginning to decline in some jurisdictions,” Tam said.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in New Brunswick has now surpassed 400, according to the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.

Between May 1 and May 7, seven more deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 406. During last week’s update, 15 new deaths were reported.

Read more: N.B. reports double-digit jump in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations stable

Tuesday’s update also reported a decrease in hospitalizations during that same time period, with the number of active hospitalizations dropping down to 47 — 34 fewer than last week.

Thirty-five patients were admitted to hospital during the latest reporting period, two of whom were under the age of 10.

The highest proportion of those in hospital is among individuals aged 60-79, the province said in its report.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
New Brunswick’s COVID-19 report for Tuesday, May 10. View image in full screen
New Brunswick’s COVID-19 report for Tuesday, May 10. Government of New Brunswick

The number of patients in intensive care has also decreased by four, with six ICU patients remaining.

The province also added another 1,388 positive PCR tests and 1,031 positive rapid tests during the last week.

The update said 93.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 87.9 per cent have had two doses, and 52.1 per cent have had a booster shot.

More than 700 New Brunswickers have been boosted since the previous update.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 update tagCOVID-19 deaths tagCOVID-19 New Brunswick tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 Update tagcovid-19 deaths and hospitalizations tagcovid-19 new brunswick hospitalizations tagnew brunswick hospitalization decrease tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers