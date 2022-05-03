N.B. reports double-digit jump in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations stable

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 15 additional COVID-19 deaths in its latest weekly update — up by more than double since the previous report.

In the previous reporting period the province reported six deaths, as well as 74 new hospitalizations.

The most recent update, for the period between April 24 to April 30, the province saw 64 new hospital admissions, including one individual under the age of 10. There were seven admissions to intensive care for the virus.

As of Saturday, there were 81 active hospitalizations with 10 patients in ICU.

Public health also recorded 1,392 new PCR-confirmed cases in that period as 2,281 confirmed cases remain active.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional 1,142 positive rapid test were self-reported.

The province said in its report nearly 88 per cent of New Brunswickers have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52 per cent have received a booster dose.