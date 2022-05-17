SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec hospitalizations rise by 23 as province adds 14 new deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Coroner slams Quebec for ignoring COVID-19 risk in long-term care' Coroner slams Quebec for ignoring COVID-19 risk in long-term care
Long-term care home residents were kept in a blind spot in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a long-awaited coroner's report. Coroner Géhane Kamel's inquest looked at 53 deaths in long-term care during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 47 at the Herron, a private Montreal-area care home. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

Quebec reported 14 new deaths linked to the COVID-19 health crisis and a 23-patient increase Tuesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,634 following 105 admissions and 82 discharges across the province in the last day.

There were 54 people being treated for the disease in intensive care units, a rise of three.

The daily roundup included 625 new cases of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which remains accessible to only a handful of groups.

Read more: After getting COVID-19, food smells like garbage to these teen Quebec siblings. Here’s why

On that note, 10,231 tests were given at government-run testing sites.

Trending Stories

Quebecers also added the results of 189 take-home rapid tests to the online portal, including 154 positive results.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 immunization campaign issued another 8,889 doses of the vaccine in the past 24 hours, including 7,355 fourth doses. The province has administered more than 19.7 million shots to date.

Meanwhile, 5,350 health-care workers were absent from work for reasons related to the disease.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported 1,058,691 official cases and 15,298 deaths.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec Covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers