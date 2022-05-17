COVID-19: Quebec hospitalizations rise by 23 as province adds 14 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 14 new deaths linked to the COVID-19 health crisis and a 23-patient increase Tuesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,634 following 105 admissions and 82 discharges across the province in the last day.

There were 54 people being treated for the disease in intensive care units, a rise of three.

The daily roundup included 625 new cases of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which remains accessible to only a handful of groups.

On that note, 10,231 tests were given at government-run testing sites.

Quebecers also added the results of 189 take-home rapid tests to the online portal, including 154 positive results.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 immunization campaign issued another 8,889 doses of the vaccine in the past 24 hours, including 7,355 fourth doses. The province has administered more than 19.7 million shots to date.

Meanwhile, 5,350 health-care workers were absent from work for reasons related to the disease.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported 1,058,691 official cases and 15,298 deaths.

— with files from The Canadian Press