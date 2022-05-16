Menu

Crime

Edmonton intersection closed after police make ‘direct vehicle contact’ with suspect vehicle after responding to weapons complaint

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 10:10 pm
A northeast Edmonton intersection remained closed Monday evening as police continued an investigation into a weapons complaint that also appeared to result in a collision involving a police vehicle. View image in full screen
A northeast Edmonton intersection remained closed Monday evening as police continued an investigation into a weapons complaint that also appeared to result in a collision involving a police vehicle. Global News

A northeast Edmonton intersection remained closed Monday evening as police continued an investigation into a weapons complaint that also appeared to result in a collision involving a police vehicle.

“Officers responded to a weapons complaint earlier this afternoon and when police located the suspect vehicle, a short criminal flight event occurred,” an EPS spokesperson said in an email. “Members made direct vehicle contact with the suspect vehicle in the area of 153 Avenue and 45 Street and multiple suspects were apprehended.

“The matter is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.”

Images captured by a Global News crew at the scene show a black sedan that had the front end touching the driver’s side of a white SUV. The airbags in the SUV had clearly been deployed. The images also show an EPS vehicle directly behind the sedan and another EPS vehicle next to the sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not provide details about the nature of the weapons complaint. They did not say how long they expected the intersection to remain closed.

