Police seek tips about vehicle of interest in connection with southwest Edmonton shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

A man found dead at a southwest Edmonton home earlier this week was the victim of a homicide, according to police.

In a news release, police identified the 41-year-old man found dead in a front-attached garage in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent as Curtis Vidal.

They said an autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

View image in full screen A 41-year-old was found dead in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent Tuesday, April 12, 2022. His death is considered suspicious by Edmonton police. Global News

Police said officers were originally called to the home after someone reported that an injured man was there at 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police seeking dashcam footage after southwest Edmonton suspicious death

While police have not disclosed if they have a suspect in the killing, they released an image of an SUV on Thursday and said they are hoping to receive tips about it. They did not say why the vehicle is of interest.

“(Police want) to speak to anyone who may have observed the… vehicle, believed to be a silver 2015 Subaru Outback, in the area of Erasmus Wynd or in the area of 4 Avenue and 39 Street between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 13 at 4:30 a.m.,” police said.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or the homicide is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.