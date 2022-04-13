Menu

Crime

Police seeking dashcam footage after southwest Edmonton suspicious death

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 13, 2022 4:06 pm
A 41-year-old was found dead in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent Tuesday, April 12, 2022. His death is considered suspicious by Edmonton police. View image in full screen
A 41-year-old was found dead in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent Tuesday, April 12, 2022. His death is considered suspicious by Edmonton police. Global News

Edmonton police are asking drivers with dashcams who may have been in the area of of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent on Tuesday to check their footage.

Police were called to a home in the southwest area of the city shortly after 9 p.m. after a report of an injured man came in.

Once they arrived, officers found a 41-year-old man who had died in a front-attached garage at the home.

Officers remained in the area on Wednesday, with police tape surrounding one house. A silver car was parked on the driveway and the garage door was open about a third of the way.

The homicide section is investigating and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone driving in the area between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone with any footage. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

