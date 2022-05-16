Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

As cost of gas rises again, BC Greens call on government to make public transit free

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 8:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Pain at the pump hits new high for B.C. drivers' Pain at the pump hits new high for B.C. drivers
For B.C. drivers, the pain at the pump has hit a new high. Gas prices Monday morning topped $2.30 at stations around Metro Vancouver, and as Jasmine Bala reports -- drivers are being warned the cost to fill up could keep climbing even higher -- as we head into summer.

As the cost of gas soars once more in parts of the province like Metro Vancouver, the BC Greens are proposing a temporary relief measure.

The party, which has two sitting MLAs,  is calling on the government to make riding the bus, SkyTrain, Sea Bus and all other forms of public transit free for the next four months.

“British Columbians need immediate relief from the high costs of living. Free transit for the summer is a concrete way to reduce expenses,” Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said Monday.

“Premier (John Horgan) said that people should take the bus because gas prices are out of reach. He can take an important step today to help British Columbians save money, and take cars off of the road.”

Story continues below advertisement
The price at the pumps hit another record high in Metro Vancouver on Monday at 233.9 per litre. It’s a jump of six cents from Sunday’s prices.

Monthly transit pass costs range between $85 and $181 across the province.

Trending Stories

The Greens said making transit free could lead to savings of up to $724 over the next four months.

“We recognize that for many British Columbians, an efficient transit network is not an option. This government has had five years to invest in expanding public transit around the province,” said Furstenau. “Instead, over and over we see the BC NDP promise but fail to be proactive in addressing affordability and climate change.”

Read more: Metro Vancouver gas prices set another record high with 6-cent overnight increase

The BC Green Party has previously called on the government to use the carbon tax dividend to provide British Columbians with regular rebates, encouraging a shift away from oil and gas.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Horgan encouraged B.C. drivers to carpool, use alternative modes of transit and “think before” they drive amid record-breaking gas prices.

“We will have measures to help people reduce costs,” Horgan said last week. “But right now I encourage people to think before you hop in the car. Do you need to make that trip? Can you do it with a neighbour or someone going by?”

Click to play video: 'BC Liberals call on province to provide relief at the pump' BC Liberals call on province to provide relief at the pump
BC Liberals call on province to provide relief at the pump

The BC Liberals have been calling on the NDP government to temporarily suspend provincial gas taxes and import taxes on gas from Alberta, while creating a one-time boost to the Climate Action Tax Credit, in order to provide some relief to motorists.

Alberta suspended its own fuel tax of $0.13 per litre on April 1.

According to its provincial government, the changes led to estimated savings of $6.80 per tank for a 50-litre compact car, $7.21 for a small SUV, $12.65 for a mid-size SUV, $18.50 for a large pickup, and $185.50 per tank for a semi-trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

Recent analysis by University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe showed the tax break in Alberta led to between 87 to 93 per cent of the decrease being reflected at the pump.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC politics tagJohn Horgan tagMetro Vancouver tagGas Prices tagBC Greens tagSonia Furstenau tagCost Of Gas tagfree public transit tagBC Green promises tagfree bus passes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers