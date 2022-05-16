Menu

Crime

Calgary police issue Canada-wide warrants in Angela McKenzie’s death; victim’s mother speaks

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 7:50 pm
Talal Amer, 29, is wanted on seven Canada-wide warrants in relation to the death of Angela McKenzie on May 10, 2022.
Talal Amer, 29, is wanted on seven Canada-wide warrants in relation to the death of Angela McKenzie on May 10, 2022. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police issued warrants Monday in relation to the death of Angela McKenzie, a 40-year-old mother of five who was killed in a collision in Calgary on May 10.

Police said two cars, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Volkswagen Jetta, were driving erratically on 36 Street S.E. and shots were fired when one of the vehicles struck the silver van McKenzie was driving at the 17 Avenue S.E. intersection.

Read more: Innocent woman dead after road rage shooting in Forest Lawn: Calgary police

After reviewing CCTV footage, conducting witness interviews and processing collected evidence in an attempt to identify the individuals involved, police said in a news release Monday that Canada-wide warrants were issued.

Talal Amer, 29, is wanted on seven warrants in relation to the incident, including attempted murder, manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The other warrants Amer is facing are:

  • Possession of a prohibited firearm with an obliterated serial number
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited device

Amer is described as approximately 5’11” tall, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Talal Amer, 29, is wanted on seven Canada-wide warrants in relation to the death of Angela McKenzie on May 10, 2022.
Talal Amer, 29, is wanted on seven Canada-wide warrants in relation to the death of Angela McKenzie on May 10, 2022. Calgary Police Service

Police said that investigators initially believed this incident was road rage related; however, after identifying those involved, officers now believe the shooting was targeted.

“We believe the shooting was targeted and that the driver of the Volkswagon Jetta was the intended target,” the release said.

“Occupants of the Jetta did not exchange gunfire as previously thought.”

Police said Amer was the only occupant of the Chevrolet Silverado, which has been confirmed to be stolen, and that he was the “aggressor” in the incident by discharging the firearm and pursuing the Jetta before colliding with the innocent victim’s car.

“Our investigators have worked day and night to identify the person responsible for the tragic death of Ms. McKenzie,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said.

“This incident was a careless and senseless display of violence in our community and we believe that Talal Amer was solely responsible for the death of Ms. McKenzie.”

Calgary police still searching for suspect in deadly road rage shooting, crash

McKenzie’s mother also spoke out Monday about the “shocking act” that ended her daughter’s life.

In a statement released by the Calgary Police Service, Sylvia McKenzie shared both her grief for her daughter Angela McKenzie’s passing and her gratitude towards Canadians for their “grace and generosity.”

Read more: ‘The world was robbed of an angel’: Friends of innocent road rage victim still in shock

In her statement, Sylvia shared insight on just who her daughter was and what this incident has taken away from herself and her family.

“Nobody expects to lose someone they love in an act so shocking it has people across Canada talking about it,” Sylvia wrote.

“Angela was our beacon of light, a feisty defender of her family and children and the most generous person we have ever known.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Angela was our beacon of light, a feisty defender of her family and children and the most generous person we have ever known.

“She saw joy and hope where others only found struggle.”

Family members identified the victim as Angela McKenzie, a single mother of five.
Family members identified the victim as Angela McKenzie, a single mother of five. Supplied by family

Sylvia said while it’s been a struggle to accept her daughter’s death, she feels very grateful to the community and beyond for their support during this difficult time.

“Canadians, and especially Calgarians, have shown the Shaws and ourselves a grace and generosity that matches that of our beloved daughter, sister and mother,” Sylvia said.

“We see the beautiful soul of our community blossoming from this ugly act, and we get to experience the dignity of the world the way Angela always experienced it.

“Thank you for showing us that Angela’s spirit lives in every one of you.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Thank you for showing us that Angela's spirit lives in every one of you."

Sylvia added that the family needs some time to process their grief, help keep a sense of normality for themselves and to “allow the children to continue to come to terms with having lost both of their parents within months of each other.”

A gofundme page has been set up to help support Angela’s children with the goal of raising $250,000.

