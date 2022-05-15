Teens arrested for allegedly bear-spraying father and son in East Vancouver

Vancouver police say they arrested two teens Saturday night after they allegedly bear-sprayed a father and son and made racist remarks near the Nanaimo SkyTrain station.
Police say the father and son were walking home from the Vancouver Whitecaps game around 9 p.m., when they were confronted by a group of teens.
“There was verbal exchange and one of the teens allegedly deployed bear spray,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.
“VPD officers located the teens nearby and arrested two of them. Both are well known to police.”
Addison said police believe the suspects and the victims knew one another.
Police said a 13-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and breach of court conditions, and a 17-year-old was also arrested.
Police alleged the teens were also in possession of crack cocaine.
They have been released pending the completion of the investigation, police said.
