Crime

Teens arrested for allegedly bear-spraying father and son in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 8:16 pm
Police say the incident happened at the Nanaimo Station as a father and son were returning home from a Vancouver Whitecaps game. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say they arrested two teens Saturday night after they allegedly bear-sprayed a father and son and made racist remarks near the Nanaimo SkyTrain station.

Police say the father and son were walking home from the Vancouver Whitecaps game around 9 p.m., when they were confronted by a group of teens.

Read more: Vancouver police release video of random assault on teen at downtown mall

“There was verbal exchange and one of the teens allegedly deployed bear spray,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“VPD officers located the teens nearby and arrested two of them. Both are well known to police.”

Addison said police believe the suspects and the victims knew one another.

Police said a 13-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and breach of court conditions, and a 17-year-old was also arrested.

Read more: Vancouver police raise alarm on ‘troubling and violent’ swarmings, robberies, attacks on teens

Police alleged the teens were also in possession of crack cocaine.

They have been released pending the completion of the investigation, police said.

