IIO called to Prince George after youth hit by vehicle while allegedly fleeing RCMP

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Prince George after a youth was struck be a vehicle while allegedly fleeing police.

The B.C. RCMP said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, when security at the CN Fair Grounds notified police about a male youth who had been in a fight.

The RCMP said officers approached the youth and told him he was being detained, but he ran and was subsequently hit by a vehicle on Ospika Boulevard. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP said it notified the Independent Investigations Office, which will probe whether police actions contributed to the injury.

Mounties are conducting their own investigation into the initial allegation of assault.

