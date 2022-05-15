Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIO called to Prince George after youth hit by vehicle while allegedly fleeing RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 7:40 pm
The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to Prince George. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to Prince George. Global News

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Prince George after a youth was struck be a vehicle while allegedly fleeing police.

The B.C. RCMP said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, when security at the CN Fair Grounds notified police about a male youth who had been in a fight.

Read more: ‘We are stuck’: B.C.’s civilian-led police watchdog reports staffing problems

The RCMP said officers approached the youth and told him he was being detained, but he ran and was subsequently hit by a vehicle on Ospika Boulevard. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The RCMP said it notified the Independent Investigations Office, which will probe whether police actions contributed to the injury.

Mounties are conducting their own investigation into the initial allegation of assault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks' IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks
IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks – May 6, 2022
Prince George tagIIO tagPolice Watchdog tagWatchdog tagPrince George RCMP tagStruck By Vehicle tagFlee from police tagIIO prince george tagrun from police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers