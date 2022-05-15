Multiple firearms and vehicles stolen from N.S. property: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a break and enter at a Pictou Landing property where multiple firearms, a recreational vehicle and ATV were stolen.

Police say they were called Friday afternoon to the home on Shady Lane.

“Numerous” firearms were stolen, including:

Smith & Wesson Silver .22 caliber handgun

Ruger single action .22 caliber handgun

Browning .300 Winchester rifle with a dark wood finish

Savage 12-gauge pistol-grip shotgun

A firearms safe, a 60” television, a fridge, a small utility trailer and a significant quantity of hunting and fishing gear were also stolen from the residence.

Meanwhile, a 1999 Dutch Star Motorhome bearing the Nova Scotia camper plate 41 140, and a blue Honda FourTrax ATV, were also taken from the property.

This blue Honda FourTrax ATV was among the list of things stolen from the home. Provided/RCMP

It’s believed the home was robbed between May 5 and 13.

“The investigation is ongoing and is being lead by the Pictou County District RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP police dog services and the National Weapons Enforcement Team,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who has seen the RV is asked to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers.