Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multiple firearms and vehicles stolen from N.S. property: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 3:08 pm
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break and enter involving a theft of firearms, an RV and ATV from a property on Shady Ln. in Pictou Landing, N.S. View image in full screen
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break and enter involving a theft of firearms, an RV and ATV from a property on Shady Ln. in Pictou Landing, N.S. Provided/RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a break and enter at a Pictou Landing property where multiple firearms, a recreational vehicle and ATV were stolen.

Police say they were called Friday afternoon to the home on Shady Lane.

Read more: 2 suspects in custody after weapons complaint in Halifax’s west end

“Numerous” firearms were stolen, including:

  • Smith & Wesson Silver .22 caliber handgun
  • Ruger single action .22 caliber handgun
  • Browning .300 Winchester rifle with a dark wood finish
  • Savage 12-gauge pistol-grip shotgun

A firearms safe, a 60” television, a fridge, a small utility trailer and a significant quantity of hunting and fishing gear were also stolen from the residence.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, a 1999 Dutch Star Motorhome bearing the Nova Scotia camper plate 41 140, and a blue Honda FourTrax ATV, were also taken from the property.

Story continues below advertisement
This blue Honda FourTrax ATV was among the list of things stolen from the home.
This blue Honda FourTrax ATV was among the list of things stolen from the home. Provided/RCMP

It’s believed the home was robbed between May 5 and 13.

“The investigation is ongoing and is being lead by the Pictou County District RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP police dog services and the National Weapons Enforcement Team,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who has seen the RV is asked to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBreak And Enter tagStolen Firearms tagPictou Landing tagNS crime tagFirearms Stolen tagNova Scotia break and enter tagNS firearms stolen tagNS break and enter tagNS stolen firearms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers