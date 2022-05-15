Menu

Entertainment

Michael Bublé says he’ll be listening to Vancouver Giants playoffs at Billboard Awards red carpet

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Michael Bublé talks hockey, reveals his secret for following the playoffs and trashes the Leafs' Michael Bublé talks hockey, reveals his secret for following the playoffs and trashes the Leafs
The Vancouver Giants hit a high note in the playoffs with minority owner Michael Bublé. The pop star talks hockey with Jay Janower, including his all-time favourite Giants and how big of a deal the team's unlikely WHL playoff run has been.

When the WHL Vancouver Giants take the ice Sunday hoping to extend their second-round playoff run to Game 7, one of the biggest names in music will be listening — despite a fairly major previous commitment.

Michael Bublé is a co-owner of the club but also happens to be presenting at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Read more: Stephen Colbert, Michael Bublé perform ‘Barrett’s Privateers’ on ‘The Late Show’

“I will have my phone and I will be listening to the play-by-play,” he told Global News Morning.

“Forget about being an owner, I love hockey and I’m a proud Vancouver guy, so even if I had nothing to do with the Giants I’d still be on the red carpet listening to the game.”

The Giants face off against the Kamloops Blazers at the Langley Events Centre at 4 p.m. PT, after forcing Game 6 with a gutsy come-from-behind 5-2 win at the Sandman Centre on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Michael Buble Says Family Is Everything' Michael Buble Says Family Is Everything
Michael Buble Says Family Is Everything – Mar 14, 2019

The Blazers had previously taken a 3-1 stranglehold on the series.

Trending Stories

Bublé said he’s confident the squad can force a Game 7 but said fans have every reason to be proud the team has made it this far, after knocking off the top-seed Everett Silvertips in the first round of the playoffs.

Read more: Michael Bublé confirms wife’s 4th pregnancy following music video reveal

“I’m not sure if people realize but it’s the first time in the history of the WHL that an eighth seed has taken out the top seed,” Bublé said.

“There’s not a lot of parity in our league, it’s not like the NHL, the number one seed is a goliath. The fact that we’re here, hoping to push it to seven is absolutely wild.

“I’m surprised more Vancouverites aren’t as excited as I am. I say it all the time, I love my city but sometimes I wonder, are we a hockey town or are we a Canuck town? Prove me wrong Vancouver.”

Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, which kick off at 5 p.m. PT, will be hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, and include musical performances from Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion.

