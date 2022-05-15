Michael Bublé says he’ll be listening to Vancouver Giants playoffs at Billboard Awards red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

When the WHL Vancouver Giants take the ice Sunday hoping to extend their second-round playoff run to Game 7, one of the biggest names in music will be listening — despite a fairly major previous commitment.

Michael Bublé is a co-owner of the club but also happens to be presenting at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“I will have my phone and I will be listening to the play-by-play,” he told Global News Morning.

“Forget about being an owner, I love hockey and I’m a proud Vancouver guy, so even if I had nothing to do with the Giants I’d still be on the red carpet listening to the game.”

The Giants face off against the Kamloops Blazers at the Langley Events Centre at 4 p.m. PT, after forcing Game 6 with a gutsy come-from-behind 5-2 win at the Sandman Centre on Friday.

The Blazers had previously taken a 3-1 stranglehold on the series.

Bublé said he’s confident the squad can force a Game 7 but said fans have every reason to be proud the team has made it this far, after knocking off the top-seed Everett Silvertips in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m not sure if people realize but it’s the first time in the history of the WHL that an eighth seed has taken out the top seed,” Bublé said.

“There’s not a lot of parity in our league, it’s not like the NHL, the number one seed is a goliath. The fact that we’re here, hoping to push it to seven is absolutely wild.

“I’m surprised more Vancouverites aren’t as excited as I am. I say it all the time, I love my city but sometimes I wonder, are we a hockey town or are we a Canuck town? Prove me wrong Vancouver.”

Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, which kick off at 5 p.m. PT, will be hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, and include musical performances from Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion.