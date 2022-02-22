Michael Bublé confirms wife’s 4th pregnancy following music video reveal

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child together.

In the new music video for his single I’ll Never Not Love You, released today, Bublé is “once again daydreaming in a supermarket” until Lopilato pulls her hubby out of the dream to reveal her growing baby bump.

The music video appears to be a love story dedicated to the first time Bublé met the Argentinian actor on-set during the production for the video of his hit song, Haven’t Met You Yet.

Bublé’s new romantic visual is a continuation of that story, portrayed as “an ambitious cinematic love letter to the movies.”

The clip pays tribute to several key love scenes and moments from classic films such as Titanic, The Notebook, and The Princess Bride.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared a vintage-inspired poster for the video on Sunday.

He also teased the new video by sharing a flashback clip from Haven’t Met You Yet followed by a clip of the lyrics from I’ll Never Not Love You.

He continued to tease the video on Instagram, writing “You’re Never Not Going To Love the official music video. Coming 2.22.22,” adding, “I can’t wait for you to see this video!” in another clip.

Bublé and Lopilato got engaged in 2009 and were married in 2011. The couple already has three children together: Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3. Their children also appear in the video as the family walks out of a grocery store together with a clear visual of Lopilato’s baby belly.

Shortly after the music video premiered, Bublé confirmed his wife’s pregnancy during his On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview.

“This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting,” he told Seacrest, adding that they are “so excited” to welcome their fourth child.

The hitmaker’s eleventh forthcoming album Higher is set for release on March 25.