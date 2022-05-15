Menu

Fire

Hamilton home near the escarpment on Arkledun Ave. destroyed by fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 1:13 pm
Firefighters battle an early morning blaze right by Hamilton's escarpment on Saturday, May 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle an early morning blaze right by Hamilton's escarpment on Saturday, May 14, 2022. @HamiltonFireDep

Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) says a vacant home near the escarpment burned down early Saturday morning.

In an email to Global News, HFD revealed crews were called to the two-storey home on Arkledin Avenue, between Kingsway Drive and the Jolley Cut, just after 4:30 a.m. on May 14.

“Reports indicated that the home was under renovations, but due to the volume of the fire on arrival, crews were not able to confirm,” HFD said in an email.

Close to 30 firefighters were called out to the residence.

There were no occupants present at the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Estimated damage is around $700,000. No nearby homes were seriously damaged.

