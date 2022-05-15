Hamilton home near the escarpment on Arkledun Ave. destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) says a vacant home near the escarpment burned down early Saturday morning.

In an email to Global News, HFD revealed crews were called to the two-storey home on Arkledin Avenue, between Kingsway Drive and the Jolley Cut, just after 4:30 a.m. on May 14.

Our crews are active at a structure fire on Arkledun Ave. The house under renovation has collapsed and fire is under control. Residents from the house next door have been evacuated. Crews will be on scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/Bu0JV0LDeo — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) May 14, 2022

“Reports indicated that the home was under renovations, but due to the volume of the fire on arrival, crews were not able to confirm,” HFD said in an email.

Close to 30 firefighters were called out to the residence.

There were no occupants present at the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Estimated damage is around $700,000. No nearby homes were seriously damaged.