Oilers advance to second round of playoffs with 2-0 win over Kings

The Edmonton Oilers are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 2-0 win over the L.A. Kings Saturday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers won the series 4-3.

With the crowd in a frenzy, the Oilers had the better of the play early as it took the Kings eight minutes to register a shot on goal. Josh Archibald was bloodied when he took a stick to the face, prompting a video review for a four-minute penalty. The tape showed Archibald was struck by teammate Duncan Keith. The first period was scoreless.

Halfway through the second, Zach Hyman tossed the puck into the crease. It pinballed in behind Jonathan Quick and appeared destined to open the scoring, but Andreas Athanasiou pulled it off the goal line.

The Oilers top line cranked up the forecheck later in the second. Kailer Yamamoto made a leaping play to hold the puck in at the blue line. A few seconds later, Connor McDavid set up behind the net and fed Cody Ceci, who went high to the short side on Quick for his first of the series. The Oilers outshot the Kings 24-10 in the second period, including a stretch of 17 straight shots. The 24 shots in a period set a new team playoff record.

Josh Archibald had a breakaway one minute into the third but couldn’t cash in. Not long after, Yamamoto had a great look from the slot but fired it off the post.

It took the Kings over ten minutes to register a shot in the third, but it was a dangerous one as Trevor Moore fired a one-timer from the right side. Mike Smith got across to make the save.

With 3:53 left, McDavid got in behind Sean Durzi, who was going to be called for a penalty while in pursuit. McDavid kept the puck alive and shovelled a backhand past Quick for his fourth.

Smith made 29 saves for his second shutout of the series. Quick made 40 stops.

The Oilers will play either the Calgary Flames or the Dallas Stars in the second round.